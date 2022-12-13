First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $54.84. Approximately 198,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 297,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
