First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $54.84. Approximately 198,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 297,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCLN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 146,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 49,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 35.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

