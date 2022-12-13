First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 87.5% in November

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 227,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FPL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,805. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.