First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFEU. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period.

