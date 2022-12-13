First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.