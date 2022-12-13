Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FISV traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,529. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

