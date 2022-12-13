Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target Raised to CHF 160

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FLGZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY remained flat at $6.64 during trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

