Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Up 60.1% in November

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the November 15th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Flux Power Stock Performance
Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 105,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.18. Flux Power has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flux Power Company Profile
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
