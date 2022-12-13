Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Up 60.1% in November

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the November 15th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 105,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.18. Flux Power has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Flux Power Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 225,609 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Flux Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Stories

