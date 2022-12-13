Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.85. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

