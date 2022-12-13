Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after buying an additional 684,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

