Fragasso Group Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.