Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

