Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 10,019 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,652,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,229,000 after buying an additional 233,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 209,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 203,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after buying an additional 200,479 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.