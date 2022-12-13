Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $264.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.11 and a 200 day moving average of $235.41. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $270.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.