Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 1,889 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,568,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of V opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $404.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

