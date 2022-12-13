Fragasso Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 54,382 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.