Francis Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,276 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,511.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $11,871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.97.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.