Francis Financial Inc. Invests $388,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
IVE opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
