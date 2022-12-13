Francis Financial Inc. Invests $800,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VEA opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88.
