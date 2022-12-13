Francis Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,292 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,139,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,389,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

