Francis Financial Inc. Takes $11.57 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 282,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 10.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

