Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.06. 73,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 144,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
