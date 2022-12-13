Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.06. 73,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 144,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

