Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.94. 51,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,134,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Freshworks Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. Analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,997,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,668,233.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $4,395,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,997,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,668,233.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,924,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,053,144 and sold 98,900 shares valued at $1,381,089. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

