Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE FEC traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.34. 16,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.18. The stock has a market cap of C$891.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.74 and a 12-month high of C$15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
