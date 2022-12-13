Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FEC traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.34. 16,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.18. The stock has a market cap of C$891.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.74 and a 12-month high of C$15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy ( TSE:FEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$494.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post 3.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.