Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €28.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €28.50 ($30.00) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Shares of FRA FPE traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €28.85 ($30.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.50. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($47.16).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

