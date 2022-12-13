Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
