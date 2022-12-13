Fundamental Research Analysts Give Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) a C$73.43 Price Target

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) received a C$73.43 price objective from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE CM traded down C$1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$56.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.20. The stock has a market cap of C$51.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$55.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

