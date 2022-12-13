Fundamental Research Reiterates C$106.42 Price Target for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a C$106.42 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$2.78 on Tuesday, hitting C$88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,024. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.73.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

