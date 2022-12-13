Fundamentun LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.