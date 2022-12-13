Fundamentun LLC Acquires 651 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IVV stock opened at $400.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

