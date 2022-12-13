Fundamentun LLC Acquires 7,793 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

