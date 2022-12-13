Fundamentun LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.