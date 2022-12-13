Fundamentun LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.94 and a 200-day moving average of $180.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

