Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.39. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

