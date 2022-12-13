Fundamentun LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

