FUNToken (FUN) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $72.72 million and $2.37 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars.

