FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $72.72 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

