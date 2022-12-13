Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.54

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 2362942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Futu by 16.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 19.1% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Futu by 47.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.