Future Of Fintech (FOF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $235,888.29

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00006889 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Future Of Fintech has a total market capitalization of $811.50 million and $235,888.29 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Future Of Fintech Token Profile

Future Of Fintech’s genesis date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Future Of Fintech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

