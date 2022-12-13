G999 (G999) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,264.37

G999 (G999) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,264.37 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00076471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004712 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000146 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.