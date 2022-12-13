Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Head-To-Head Contrast

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04% Gafisa N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

84.0% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Gafisa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The GEO Group and Gafisa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

The GEO Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Gafisa.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The GEO Group and Gafisa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.61 $77.42 million $0.48 23.17 Gafisa $151.67 million 0.29 $16.71 million $1.08 2.18

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa. Gafisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Gafisa on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company engages in the development, sale, and brokerage of residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for higher and middle-income customers; entry-level buildings and house units for middle-low-income customers; and commercial units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. Gafisa S.A. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

