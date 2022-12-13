GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 2.6 %
GGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 737,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,563. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
