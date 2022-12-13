Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5,666.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of GRMN opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $138.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 48.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Garmin by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Garmin by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Garmin by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

