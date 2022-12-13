Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.50.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE IT opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.37. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 162.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 287.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 100.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

