Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 61.1% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GELYY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. 30,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

About Geely Automobile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.