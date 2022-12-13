Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 61.1% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GELYY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. 30,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $59.10.
About Geely Automobile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.