General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.76. 11,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.