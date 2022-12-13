General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 233.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 0.3% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $291,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

