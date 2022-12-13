Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.1% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 75,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,914. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average is $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

