Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GNGBY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,878. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.67.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

