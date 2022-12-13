Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 760 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.2% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 49.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112,620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IBM opened at $149.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $150.46.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

