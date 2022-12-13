Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $922,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 674.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 73,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

