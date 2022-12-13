GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Up 122.2% in November

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigInternational1

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigInternational1 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the first quarter worth $506,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at $592,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 Price Performance

GIW stock remained flat at $10.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978. GigInternational1 has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

